Back to SearchNike PodiumOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AM2/F The Podium, 12 ADB Ave.,Ortigas CenterMandaluyong City, 1550, PH+63 2 8281 6105Get DirectionsStore HoursSat - Sun: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMMon - Thu: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PMFri: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PMServicesBra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Galleria - Quezon City2/F, Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas AveQuezon City, 1600, PHOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AMNike MagnoliaUpper Ground Floor Robinsons Magnolia,Aurora BoulevardQuezon City, Metro Manila, 1111, PHOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AMNike The FortG/F B3 Bonifacio High St., 9th Ave.Taguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00 AM