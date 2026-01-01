Back to SearchNike Factory Store - MirabelClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM19001 Chemin Notre DameUnit 500Mirabel, Quebec, J7J 2A6, CA450-430-6325Get DirectionsStore HoursSat: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PMSun: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PMMon - Fri: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PMServicesNike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNIKE LAVAL3035 Boul Le CarrefourLaval, Quebec, H7T 1C8, CAClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Pointe Claire6801 Trans-Canada HwyUnit E007Pointe-Claire, Quebec, H9R 5J2, CAClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Factory Store - Montreal1007-B6 rue du Marche CentralMontreal, Quebec, H4N 1J8, CAClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM