NIKE FLYKNIT

NIKE FLYKNIT Lightweight support for each cut, stride or strike.

LIGHTWEIGHT. BREATHABLE. SUPPORTIVE. Nike Flyknit technology uses high-strength fibres to create lightweight uppers with targeted
areas of support, stretch and breathability.

SHOP NIKE FLYKNIT Find shoes designed with the right amount of stretch, support and breathability for your sport.

NIKE FLYKNIT FOR RUNNING Breathable construction and targeted support help
you tackle your longest distance.

NIKE FLYKNIT FOR BASKETBALL Integrate areas of stretch and support
where you need it most.

NIKE FLYKNIT FOR TRAINING A supportive fit that adapts to your natural
range of motion.

NIKE FLYKNIT FOR STYLE
 Light and flexible for every day comfort
and modern style.

NIKE FLYKNIT TECHNOLOGY Inspired by our most common feedback from runners, Nike engineered a fabric that fits like a sock,
with the support and durability for sport.

WHAT IS NIKE FLYKNIT? A material made up of strong yet lightweight strands of yarn that have been woven
into a one-piece upper, securing an athlete's foot to the shoe platform.

HOW NIKE FLYKNIT WORKS Different types of knit patterns are used within a single Flyknit upper. Certain
areas have a tighter weave to give the foot more support, while other areas are
designed to be more flexible or breathable. Data from Nike's 40+ years of
studying the foot determines where each pattern is applied.

EXPLORE OTHER NIKE INNOVATIONS See how Nike products adapt to and enable astonishing athletic feats.

