KD10 ALWAYS X ALL WAYS The KD10 is as versatile and
responsive as KD himself.

KD10 Always ready to play, always ready to compete, Kevin Durant's tenth shoe is
as versatile and responsive as KD. Zoned Flyknit provides breathability and
stretch, while Nike Zoom Air cushioning returns impact energy back to your
foot for ultra-responsiveness.

LOCKED-IN COMFORT Lightweight zoned Flyknit provides areas of
breathability, stretch and support.

ADAPTABLE LOCKDOWN Oversize laces wrap the sides of your foot
for lockdown when you need it.

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING Nike Zoom Air units return impact energy back to
your foot for ultimate responsiveness.

"INNOVATIVE, STYLISH AND COMFORTABLE. REALLY COMFORTABLE. WHEN I PUT THEM ON FOR
THE FIRST TIME, IT FEELS LIKE I PLAYED IN THEM FOR SO LONG. IT JUST FEELS LIKE I'VE
WORN THEM ALREADY." KEVIN DURANT

BEHIND THE DESIGN CELEBRATING A DECADE It's been ten years since Kevin Durant joined the Nike family. As
he's matured both on and off the court, his shoes have evolved
and his partnership with the Nike design team has continued to
grow. Today, he's part of the process from conception to completion,
working through every detail to improve on-court performance and
tell unique stories through colours and graphics. "This evolution with
Nike, to be on my tenth shoe... it's a dream come true", KD says.

BROKEN-IN COMFORT Innovative. Stylish. Comfortable. Those are the words KD
uses to describe the KD 10. "When I put them on for the first
time, it feels like I've played in them for so long", he says.
That's the soft, stretchy Flyknit at work. It's exactly what KD
hoped for in his tenth shoe. By perfecting the structure of the
Flyknit yarns, Nike designer Leo Chang and his team were
able to create a snug, comfortable fit that expands and
contracts with KD's foot—like a sock, but stronger.

STANDOUT SHOESTRINGS But KD needs more than just the sock-like support of Flyknit to
lock in his size-18 foot, so he and Chang conceived a unique
lacing system to do the job. The large laces are spread wide and
low to give KD the sensation of being locked into the midsole. "It's
a balance of aesthetics, the style with the functionality," Chang
says. With expressive pops of knit between the laces, and multiple
ways to style the strings, the shoe is just as wearable off the court
as it is during game time.

KD10

MORE FROM NIKE BASKETBALL

