What to Eat Before, During and After a Run

With enough of the right fuel, you can run faster and further, and recover more quickly.

Knowing what to eat and when to eat it is key if you want to get the most out of your runs. We've talked to the experts to make sure you have the tools you need to get the right nutrients as an endurance athlete so you can tackle your training plan with success.



Eat smart, run well. This isn't an oversimplification.



"The crux of a good training diet is that you have fuel for your workout stored in your body, and that you refuel to help your body recover from the workouts that you do", says Monique Ryan, RDN, a sports nutritionist with more than 25 years of experience advising professional and endurance athletes and teams. Look at it that way and you are always fuelling for your next run.



While when and what you eat depends on a lot of factors—how long you're running, how hard you're pushing yourself—the commonality among runners is how they fill their plates.



Endurance athletes should get more than half of their calories from carbohydrates, a quarter from protein and the rest from fat, says Ryan Maciel, RDN, the head performance nutrition coach at Precision Nutrition. For carbs, you want nutrient-dense sources like sweet potatoes and other starchy vegetables and whole grains. Protein can come from animal or plant sources: chicken, fish, yogurt, eggs, seeds, beans and tofu. And good sources of fat include avocados, nuts and olive oil.



There's a performance-driven reason for this specific ratio of nutrients. When you run, you burn a mix of carbohydrates and fat, explains Ryan. "The more intense or long your run, the more carbohydrates you'll need", she explains. Carbs are stored in the muscles and liver as glycogen and released as glucose, your body's most easily accessible source of energy.



Deplete those glycogen stores, and Ryan says you're not going to be able to maintain your desired intensity and/or duration. "You're going to hit a wall", she says. According to Maciel, that's typical after two or so hours of endurance exercise if you're not refuelling.