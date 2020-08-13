When to Do It

The bench press should be reserved for strength- and mass-focused workouts. Take your time and focus on your form. If you want to build strength or muscle, start with 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps with a weight that feels challenging but doable for the last 3 to 5 reps. After a couple of weeks, increase the weight and drop to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Then, in another two to three weeks, increase the weight again and decrease reps to 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps. If you're looking to develop power, try 3 to 5 sets of 1 to 3 reps at a weight that feels very challenging for every rep.