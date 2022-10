799,95 kr.

These kicks are as sweet as they look. Covered in delectable suede swatches of University Red and Burgundy Crush—with a Team Red premium leather base—the SB Dunk Low 'Cherry' looks so good, you'll want to dip them in chocolate (please don't!). A custom inside tongue patch featuring playful graphics of the flavourful fruit make these SB Dunk Lows the ripest pick of the bunch.

SKU: DM0807-600