649,95 kr.

Nike and artist Tom Sachs re-launched the NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 to be light years beyond any other kids' shoe on the planet—the only shoe you'd want to learn to walk in while on Mars. It is designed for only the most serious young astronauts, and feels like two space stations on your feet. The Maple and Sport Red upper brings the style, while the VELCRO® strap keeps the whole system adjusted and intact. The entire unit is equipped for space travel or for just orbiting the living room.