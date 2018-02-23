AIR MORE MONEY

MO' MONEY

979,97 kr.

In 1996, the Air Money and Air More Uptempo dropped, forever changing the sneaker game with their outlandish designs and liberal use of Air pockets. Twenty-one years later, the paper trail led here: the Air More Money, an audacious combination of the two. It features an updated, removable shroud with its namesake written in big, bold letters. A dollar sign adorns the back of the heel while Air-Sole units run the length of the foot for cushioned comfort and a bouncy look. Freshly minted and prone to inflation, the Air More Money is an excuse to get greedy.