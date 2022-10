In 1985, the Air Jordan I was constructed from the most innovative and best materials at the time. The icon was forever cemented in footwear history, even while the Air Jordan line continued to evolve and build on its predecessors. Now over three decades later, the Air Jordan I is built to today's standards with a full Nike Flyknit construction and classic Nike Air cushioning. Honouring Air Jordan I heritage, the new-look design features a premium leather Swoosh and tongue, along with Nike Air branding on the tongue and sockliner.