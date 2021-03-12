1.099,00 kr.

Born at the inventive hands of Tinker Hatfield, the Air Huarache redefined streamlined performance upon its debut in 1991 by asking a simple question: "Have you hugged your foot today?" Now, the all-time favourite is back in an OG colourway featuring timeless details. Soft synthetic accents on the upper mix with super-breathable, neoprene-like fabric for easy styling, while the silhouette's low-cut collar, iconic heel clip and bootie-like construction remain in place in familiar form.