1.649,95 kr.

Born as part of the 2017 AF-100 Collection, PSNY's AF-1 design is back. The design pulls parts from the AF-1 High, Mid and Low with this idea of sustainability and using scrap parts that would otherwise become waste. Done up in the timeless white-on-white, the shoe at its core is an AF-1 Low, with the additional elements creating the look of an AF-1 High. Additionally, the shoe's floating eyestay offers some wearability options, allowing you to wear it with or without, or even flipped.