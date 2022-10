2000 continued to be a strong year for Women's footwear. Taking a look back to 2000, this autumn catalogue features products like the Air Alate, Air Atomica and Air Align geared for running. We highlight the Air Tatoosh and Air Naches from Nike's All Conditions Gear offering as well. Also highlighted are silhouettes reminiscent of recent re-issues, such as the Waffle-soled LDV PGS.