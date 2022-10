€189.99

While the legend began in the '80s with Tinker Hatfield's first contribution to the Jordan footwear line, this style marks a new chapter in the story of the AJ3. Using the 'Game Royal' colourway as a foundation, the AJ3 'Blue Cement' continues the narrative of the 'Cement' line of AJ3s, the latest iteration since the AJ3 'Red Cement' dropped earlier this year. Another modern classic is born.