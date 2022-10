€150.00

Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colourway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic.

© AND TM 2018 MARVEL. © 2018 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.