A shoe that's been around the block once or twice, the Air Huarache continues to push boundaries after more than two decades. This latest iteration maintains the original styling that made it so iconic, but now in a classy white, purple and black colourway. Leather overlays couple with a stretchy neoprene inner sleeve that hugs your foot. The famous heel cage adds to the snug fit, creating the celebrated Huarache feel. Originally built for runners, the eye-catching design is now firmly part of streetwear culture, where everyone can see it.