Understanding Scott's demeanour on the stage and off it helped cultivate a unique look for his AF-100 design. A Houston workwear-inspired white canvas upper represents Scott's focused side and his demeanour when he's putting in work and creating every day. On the other side of the spectrum, Scott is as energetic as it gets. When he's in the 'acid of rap' state of mind he describes, he's all over the stage and crazier than ever. This side of his juxtaposition comes to life with multi-colour reflective detailing hidden throughout the upper. When the lights shine bright, the reflective detailing ignites the subtle piping throughout the upper.