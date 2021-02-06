Before its arrival, the thinking behind the innovative Force model began in 2013. While Hugh's appreciation for the model runs deep, he approached the project from a place that not only allowed him to adjust it based on pure function, but also allowed him to take risks. "It wasn't like a sacred object to us, so it kind of freed us, I think, to be a little bit more radical than we would have been otherwise", Hugh reveals. Such thinking allowed Hugh and his team to think without limits when it came to improving function. To evolve the icon, the team's thoughts immediately turned to improving the on-and-off process. "Very quickly, we started focusing on the on-and-off process of the shoe, which led us to the zip, and then the whole sort of deconstructive, rapid prototyping, punk-rock methodology that happened".