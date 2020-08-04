In 2013, Nike and Atmos released a 'Duck Camo' edition of the Air Max 90, which has quickly become one of the silhouette’s most-beloved colourways.
Paying homage to the past and celebrating the future, 'Duck Camo' now takes form in both an alternative spin on the Air Max 90, and the brand-new Air Max 2090.
This project's designers flipped the Infrared and black on the original 'Duck Camo' Air Max 90's upper to give it more flash.
Meanwhile the Air Max 2090, which overall is meant to bring Air Max to a new space while keeping some inspiration for those who are more knowledgeable of Air Max's history, takes a more subtle approach with camo print hidden underneath its translucent black upper.
The 'Duck Camo' Air Max 90 and Air Max 2090 launch this Air Max Day, Thursday, March 26th.