Designers usually get to touch or take apart OG shoes. However, this hurdle didn't stop them from working to maintain the original shape, colours, materials and nostalgia. A product catalogue from the '70s revealed runners wearing Air Tailwinds with matching tracksuits and socks, so the team decided to make new socks that come with the shoe. Both the shoes and socks come in a blue version of the original box.



"Nike Air was created not just to help athletes perform better but to give them a greater amount of comfort and ease", says Fraser. "The very essence of this shoe is making all runners and wearers enjoy every single step that bit more".