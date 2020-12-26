$170.00

After beginning life on the hardwood as a basketball silhouette, the Blazer made a leap to the world of skating, where its unmistakable silhouette left an indelible mark on culture. MEDICOM TOY has gained global influence in a similar manner, extending far beyond the borders of its Japanese home base to leave an enduring imprint at the intersection of art, music, sneakers and toys.

Nike SB and MEDICOM have combined forces on several occasions, dating back to the early noughties. Inspired by an Air Force 1 High covered in black faux fur that dropped in 2010, the pair's latest joint effort uses similar devices to celebrate MEDICOM's famous BE@RBRICK line. Anchored by logos on the tongue and lateral heel, the style also incorporates contrasting hits of black on the heel tab. A co-branded insole depicting abstract illustrations completes this collectible collaboration.