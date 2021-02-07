Behind The Design
Air Max 90 BSMNT
The third and final instalment of the Air Max 90 BSMNT Partnership is dedicated to the big smoke—London. Between the glass skyscrapers and concrete high-rises, the capital’s creatives continue to hustle, bringing together different cultures and styles to create that unique London vibe. It’s a city of a thousand tribes, but it feels like one big family.
Concrete Community
Five grey tones work together, reflecting the city’s concrete skyline. While four detachable swooshes celebrate its cultural diversity. To top it off, a raw natural midsole sits on top of an eye-catching clear outsole. Bring all the elements together, and just like the capital itself, this is a silhouette that shows there’s power in our differences.