$270.00

Originally released in 1997, MJ wore the Air Jordan 12 "Playoffs" during some of the biggest moments of his title run that season. Remember his winning shot in Game 1 in the Finals? Or his 39 point performance in the championship-clinching Game 6 victory? It's all embedded in the history of this legendary Air Jordan 12 makeup. Completing the tumbled leather upper, the back heel tab embroidery has a definitive message for anyone lacing up this beloved Jordan Brand style: "Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever."

SKU: CT8013-006