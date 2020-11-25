$280.00

With an array of creative tools at his fingertips, visionary artist G-Dragon has set out to create his own utopia. Though lurking forces keep his utopia at bay, he holds out hope that one day his dream will become reality. As he continues to create, his hope grows, and now he's sharing that hope under a layer of white paint, in this new iteration of the AF-1 Low x PEACEMINUSONE.



Over time, white paint on the shoe's upper will wear away to reveal a freestyle G-Dragon design, representing his faith in creation. Bearing the logo of his fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE, on the tongue, these AF-1s also feature painted streaks on the midsole, extra-thick laces and a special graphic print on the sockliner.