Leveraging the flattest surface of the foot, its laces taper more to the lateral side to create a better fit. Additionally, it has tape-like "bandages" inside the shoe to provide lockdown and heel cushioning. An imperfect Swoosh adds to the idea of quickly creating and improvising in a state of emergency.

The iSPA React WR Low makes its debut in three new colourways: Velvet Brown, Summit White and Black.