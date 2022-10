€189.99

A classic Jordan Brand heritage color seen throughout many styles over the years, Court Purple is finally making its mark on the Air Jordan 13. Crafted to all OG specifications, this Air Jordan 13 features the classic cat eye hologram, a reflective textile upper, and a wrapped Court Purple midsole. As a new twist on the original Air Jordan 13 makeup, the bold Court Purple color steals the show for a modern look.

SKU: DJ5982-015