lun - jue: 10:00 a. m. - 7:00 p. m.vie - sáb: 10:00 a. m. - 7:30 p. m.dom: Cerrado
Servicios
Información sobre devoluciones
Esta tienda no acepta devoluciones de pedidos hechos en Nike.com o la Nike App.
Bra Fit de Nike Fit
El ajuste lo es todo. Obtén el bra y el ajuste perfectos para tus actividades favoritas.
Nike Recycling & Donation
Recycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.