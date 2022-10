The Air Jordan 9 is a symbol of versatility. First released when MJ moved from the court to the diamond, the Tinker Hatfield-design still brings the heat. Covertly bold, the Black and Particle Grey add an enigmatic vibe that's easy-to-style, while the leather and textile upper deliver rich contrast. Keeping the original's magic, the iconic outsole includes graphics and phrases that speak to MJ's values and character on and off the court.