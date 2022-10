This summer special celebrates the 30th anniversary of the legendary AJ5 silhouette by combining the shoe's three OG colourways onto a single form: Fire Red, Metallic Silver, and Grape Ice. But rather than trying to out-compete each other, notice how the blacked-out suede upper harmonises these colourways on the shoe's signature design elements, like the padded tongue and "shark-teeth" midsole lines. In the way that great teams work together, these OG colours combine to create a whole new look that sets it apart from its predecessors.