The latest Air Jordan V strays from its basketball beginnings for the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. The shoe sports co-branded logos, colours inspired by the club's shirts, premium nubuck and a reflective black tongue that matches the Black Cat kit. MJ's embroidered "23" has been swapped with "75", the first two numbers in all of Paris' postcodes. "Ici C'est" on the inside tongue spells out the team slogan and crowd chant—the one that shakes the stands during every home match.