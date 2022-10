1 357,00 kr

Anyone alive in the '90s could—and probably still can—sing you the story word for word. The one that started with a scuffle on a West Philadelphia playground and ended with a throne in a Bel Air mansion. When he stepped out of the cab and into his new kingdom, the Fresh Prince was rocking a pair of Air Jordan Vs. The 'Grape' colourway was a staple in his royal wardrobe. Now it returns, complete with special-edition details that throw it back to the legendary sitcom.