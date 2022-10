Originally a '90s trail runner, the Air Humara Premium returns for the urban environment. A mix of grey and army green on the textile upper hearken back to that natural look, yet the sleeker profile fits in on the street. A quick lacing system lets you suit up and go, while the Nike Zoom Air forefoot cushioning gives you the snappy feeling that runners enjoyed. Encapsulated Air in the heel and an aggressive traction pattern complete the package.