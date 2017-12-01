Twenty years after its debut, the trail-blazing Air Humara returns. It was the first to put fabric around the midsole, and it was a statement on the wooded paths. Today, this black, yellow and grey rendition reflects the colours of tarmac, lane lines and concrete pavements. Nike Zoom Air in the forefoot and classic Air in the heel lighten up the ride, while the rubberised toe tip resists abrasions. Updated from the purely rugged trail shoe to a street-worthy style, the new Air Humara is up for anything.