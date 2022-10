AIR FORCE 1 PREMIUM

CLOT

2 000,00 kr

Thirty-six years ago, the Air Force 1 was the first basketball shoe with Nike Air cushioning, and changed the game for pros and rookies alike. In 2009, long after it had transformed into the streetwear staple we know today, Nike teamed up with Hong Kong-based brand CLOT to create a legendary edition of the shoe. A pattern on the ornate silk upper symbolised the Chinese tradition of luck and prosperity, and the shoe's allover red stood out in a crowd. This Air Force 1 Premium 'CLOT' is a reincarnation of the original collaboration—this time in white.