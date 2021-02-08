A CHICAGO STORY
JORDAN LEGACY 312 – DON C
The Jordan Legacy 312 is Don C's most personal collaboration with the brand to date, a manifestation of years spent admiring Michael Jordan's legendary talent and the shoes that helped him make history
The 312 is a tribute to Chicago that's equally inspired by MJ and today's multi-faceted youth. Its name references the 312 area code of the city, as well as the shoe's juxtaposition of the Air Jordan 1 and 3. "I wanted the Jordan Legacy 312 to have the sole of the Jordan 3, because to me, that shoe is the foundation of the brand", Don explains. "The 1s and the 2s were Nikes first. The 3s were Jordans. That's when the brand became the brand. I've always felt that the foundation of the brand is the 3, but it was built on the 1 first".
While at Nike campus in Beaverton, Don chose to combine the vamp and upper of the Air Jordan 1, the midfoot strap and eyelets of the Nike Air Alpha Force Low and the midsole, heel counter, elephant print and outsole of the Air Jordan 3. "We put it together on campus that day—we came out of that one meeting with a rough sample".
The addition of the strap and eyelets of the Nike Air Alpha Force Low reference a lesser-known chapter in Jordan history. MJ wore the Alpha Force in 1988, in between the Air Jordan 2 and 3. He debuted the Air Jordan 3 just a week later. "The early Jordans always had a clean toe box", says Don. "Jordan Brand wouldn't have done a strap back then. The new generation likes to swag things a little different, which is why we added it".
The Jordan Legacy 312 is unmistakably the creation of a Chicago native, a shoe that represents an evolution of the brand as well as a reverent understanding of its past. As a final touch, the "Just Don" tag is sewn onto the tongue of the launch colourways to mark Don's deep relationship with the shoe, the city and the Jordan legend. "I will admit that I get emotional thinking about my connection to the brand", Don adds. "I'm just a kid from Chicago who now works with Jordan. I'm honoured. Let's keep it going".