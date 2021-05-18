RON 899.99

This release sees AMBUSH® founder Yoon Ahn team up with Nike to delivers a vibrant creation defined by co-branded detailing and basketball-inspired aesthetics. The third colourway of the collaboration features bold shades of Deep Royal Blue complemented by neutral hits of white and black.



In recognition of Japanese bike, car and truck culture, the Dunk's original proportions are re-imagined, with Swooshes extending beyond the heel like bike pipes. "I thought, 'How can I make the shoes almost look like this moving thing?'" says Ahn. A prominent heel counter showcases an embossed wordmark on the shoe's rear, with co-branded sockliners and tongue tags providing an additional, subtle twist on classic features.