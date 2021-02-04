Behind the Design
FPAR DUNK
It was in 1993 that FORTY PERCENT AGAINST RIGHTS (FPAR) was born. It all started with friends printing the artwork, like collages, that made them go, "I want to wear this", on T-shirts. Since then, they have been taking in various cultures from many different perspectives and pushing the boundaries of fashion. Combining the details from the SB Dunk and iconic basketball silhouettes of the mid '90s, designer Tetsu Nishiyama brings his unique sense of passion to life in FPAR Dunk.
Customisation of SB Dunk and Air Jordan
Nishiyama says that FPAR DUNK is more of a customisation than a design. A skater himself, Nishiyama used elements from the basketball shoes he wore for skating in the early '90s to create his 'Gold School'.
Jack the Media
FPAR views garments, like T-shirts, as their "media" and jacking the media is one of their ways to express their creativity. This approach is evident throughout the details in the FPAR Dunk. The messages "Don't follow me" (left) and "I'm lost too" (right) are featured on the Swoosh, while the back of the shoe tongue reveals "Trust No One". These words reflect Nishiyama's philosophy that "There's no direction of where you should go, you find out which way you want to go and that becomes your own path—as we all do". It may well represent not only his own values, but those of skaters worldwide.