Since its debut in 1982, the Air Force 1 has stood tall in the face of constantly shifting cultural trends. But the design's longevity goes beyond pure aesthetics—world-class craftsmanship also plays an integral role in its endurance. This special-edition AF-1 celebrates that well-earned reputation by refining the silhouette down to its most minuscule features. Tumbled leather, brushed suede and exposed stitching on the upper hone in every detail, with dimensional texture on the heel tab adding a touch of refinement.