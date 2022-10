₱6,595.00

Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture. Now dressed in a clean black and white make-up with heritage colour-blocking and aged details, this pair is ripe for the streets.

SKU: DQ8581-100