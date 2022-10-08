Heritage
Women's Air Jordan 7 x Bephies Beauty Supply
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.
Younger Kids' Jordan 7 x Bephies Beauty Supply
Sand Drift
₱4,095.00
Toddler Jordan 7 x Bephies Beauty Supply
₱3,395.00