Elevate your style, soul and height with the brand-new Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. Inhabit the OG Air Jordan 1 heritage, but with a lift—a boost even—for your most confident stride. A foam midsole and cork sockliner deliver all-day lightweight comfort and durability for making moves all over town. On the upper, premium leathers and a crafted heel-tab Wings logo help create a balance between casual wear and luxurious looks that's right for any room you step into. Boasting legacy Jordan Brand colours, find the perfect platform to express yourself in the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low 'University Blue'.

SKU: DQ3698-141