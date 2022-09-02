₱6,195.00

CREATIVITY IS THE ENEMY.

Just because you can doesn't always mean you should. Resist newness for newness' sake. Build on a proven foundation and innovate incrementally. Study what came before: its shape, its weight, its colours, who it's for and what it does. Use, observe, design, build, test, fail, repeat. True development is the practice of continuous refinement.

This sneaker is a product of our ongoing research into how our bodies meet the ground. We opened up the archive, wore it out, stripped it down, kept what worked and added what was missing in pursuit of a perennial sneaker. An ever-better sneaker. A never-settle sneaker. A round-the-clock, made-to-last, built-to-code sneaker.

"It's not what you do, it's how you do it".

SKU: DA6672-700