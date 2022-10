Inspired by Jayson Tatum's love of tacos, these flavourful kicks bring energy to every step with colours that evoke his toppings of choice: extra cheese and hot sauce. Repping Tatum's preferred post-game crave, spicy graphics garnish the insole and "TACO JAY" is boldly written on the tongue. For an extra crisp look, the upper is crafted with premium materials, while the perforated sockliner keeps your feet from cooking. When the menu looks this good, you gotta dig in.

SKU: DN4023-108