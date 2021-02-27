₱8,295.00

Over 45 years after its introduction, the Blazer is still busy reinventing its presence—but it's safe to say you've never seen the design like this. Backed by Japanese designer Yuta Hosokawa and his READYMADE label, this collaborative release features distorted dimensions and a DIY-inspired aesthetic that retains the style's core DNA while adding a handcrafted feel to the timeless silhouette.

On the upper, fabric overlays pay homage to READYMADE's penchant for employing second-hand materials in pursuit of something new. Camouflage-inspired graphics and exposed foam put a fresh twist on the collar and tongue, while the midfoot Swoosh sports re-worked proportions that nod to an OG version of the logo from 1971. Underneath, an angular midsole is comprised of standard Nike foams and about 15 percent Nike Grind rubber, meaning the shoe utilises a collection of materials originating from manufacturing scrap and worn-out sneakers that would otherwise enter the waste stream.

SKU: CZ3589-100