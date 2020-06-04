The N.354 line captures the innovative nature of Nike by creating a place to test unexpected ideas. Denoted by the "-Type" in the name of each style, the N.354 line from NSW continues the exploration with this Zoom-Type as an expression of design innovation. Exposed Zoom Air pods in the forefoot and a TPU plate running the length of the midsole experiment with technology, while the hand of the designer is seen in smaller details like the logo treatment, targeted perforation for breathability and exposed stitching for support.