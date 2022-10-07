Bridging casual and technical for over 20 years, the Air Kukini is proof that opposites attract. Carrying the ethos of Nike's clandestine Alpha Project and stamped with the division's iconic 5-dot logo, it's a futuristically wild design that pushes the envelope of what "shoe" means. Reviving one of our most coveted colourways on the stretchy knit upper, an all-over water graphic in Coastal Blue takes a dip in early noughties style. The translucent support system adds a sporty finish to the hug-your-foot design. And visible Air cushioning adds the final touch to this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

SKU: DV1894-400