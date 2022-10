What's in a colour? Coveted style, a lot of history and enough character to define your entire fit. Bursts of Infrared bring the shoe that first took flight in 1989 back to centre stage. The electric neon, made famous by another Tinker Hatfield classic, pairs perfectly with varying shades of grey throughout for a bold look that's easy to style. Its unique "wings" allow you to customise your laces, black accents boost the contrast and draw all eyes to the flashy Infrared detailing, and Air cushioning delivers the all-star comfort you love. Lace up and let the Air Jordan 4 do all the talking.

SKU: DH6927-061