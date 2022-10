More than 35 years after its debut, the Air Jordan 1 still stands as a timeless and versatile design built to match any aesthetic. It's the perfect silhouette to support the "Pollen" makeup—no allergies to worry about here. In a classic OG colour-blocking scheme, leather Pollen overlays buzz against a tumbled black leather underlay. Its clean white midsole completes the style without getting the sniffles.