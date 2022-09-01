Never box yourself in. Drawing inspiration from Serena Williams's fashion moments and on-court prowess, this special edition AF-1 celebrates her multitude of talents—and steps up your shoe game. French lace patterns etched into the Lapis leather upper add a touch of haute couture. The vibrant botanical graphic on the insole nods to Serena's love of prints and represents the wide range of roles she plays in life. Splashes of gold evoke a champion's dominance. And if there's any question as to who's on top, the zip entry shroud delivers royal off-court flair while the iced outsole lets you leave your mark.

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a group of designers handpicked by Serena. They create collections of footwear and apparel that tell the story of her incredible legacy—on and off the court—while celebrating each designer's own background and cultural heritage.

SKU: DR9842-400