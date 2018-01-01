ADDED TO CART
NIKE FLYEASE

STRAP IN.
TAKE OFF. Developed by one of Nike’s most
revered designers, innovative Nike
FLYEASE technology allows athletes of
all ages and abilities to get their shoes
on and off more quickly and easily.

LOCKED DOWN FIT Adjustable lock down strap.

INNOVATIVE ENTRY SYSTEM Easy on / off zipper system for getting in / out of shoe.

FLEXIBLE AND SECURE Dynamic lockdown cables for secure fit.

BASKETBALL A locked-in fit, secure straps and responsive
design gives you comfort and stability,
from jump shots to quick cuts.

RUNNING The hook-and-loop strap pulls the Flywire cables tight
for a supportive fit from the first stride to the last.

